Monster Jam ready to rumble in Vancouver this spring (PHOTOS)

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Feb 1 2022, 8:27 pm
The Grave Digger monster truck/Sallie Palmieri Rego (Feld Entertainment)
If you’re ready to rumble after years of pandemic isolation, Vancouver has a springtime event for you.

For the first time since 2019, Vancouverites can watch monster truck drivers go head-to-head at the PNE Pacific Coliseum. 

An action-packed motorsports experience, “This. Is. MONSTER JAM!” is family-friendly but the farthest thing from boring. 

The monster truck El Toro Loco.

The monster truck El Toro Loco/Sallie Palmieri Rego (Feld Entertainment)

Eight world-class athletes will face off in a test of speed and skill from March 18 to 20. Fans can ogle at the massive trucks up-close, meet their crews and drivers, and witness fierce rivalries unravel firsthand.

Monster truck drivers make driving a 12,000-pound machine look easy. Despite their enormous size, the vehicles can do backflips, vertical two-wheel tricks, and reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

The event was put on pause during the ongoing pandemic but returns this year for its 30th anniversary.

The Megalodon monster truck/Sallie Palmieri Rego (Feld Entertainment)

The Megalodon monster truck/Sallie Palmieri Rego (Feld Entertainment)

Monster Jam Preferred Customers get early access to presale codes for advance tickets. Pit Passes give holders a VIP experience for $20, and members of the general public can buy regular tickets on February 8. 

“This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up-close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition,” said a release from Marnie Wilson, media representative for the event.

“Brandon Vinson gets behind the wheel of the legendary black and green wrecking machine Grave Digger®, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Tristan England returns to competition in Earth Shaker®, Bernard Lyght makes his debut in Megalodon®, and Myranda Cozad in Scooby-Doo™ looks to lock in the championship, and as one of the youngest female drivers, Kaylyn Migues driving Jailbird hopes to make her mark in the series.”

The Earth Shaker. Sallie Palmieri Rego (Feld Entertainment)

The Earth Shaker/Sallie Palmieri Rego (Feld Entertainment)

Drivers compete for points in categories of Freestyle, Skills, Donuts, and Racing. The series champion gets a big for the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals in May 2022 in Orlando.

