When you visit somewhere new, your head is filled with magical expectations about what the place may be like. But, sometimes, a place’s way of life can have small surprises that you didn’t see coming.

Vancouver is no different.

A recent thread on Reddit blew up after one curious user posed the question: “What are some things that people not living here may assume to be true or simply not be aware of until they come to live here?”

Naturally, Vancouverites answered and their replies on what some of the unique and important things to know about the city and its people are may surprise you.

Thanking the bus driver

One of the most popular answers, with over 400 upvotes, was that Vancouverites thank the bus drivers. The small polite gesture that is second nature to those living in the city seems to be unique to the city, with Redditors sharing that non-Vancouverites were shocked when they found out about the “thank yous” at the end of each bus journey.

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

Snow does exist here

Canada is generally cold, and people from outside the country may expect every city to be covered in a blanket of snow. However, Vancouver is one of the warmer places, and visitors from other provinces may not believe that we actually see some snowfall here.

Well, people online quickly jumped into this thread to prove that snow does indeed fall here, and one user even cheekily made fun of the driving chaos that ensues whenever there is a small flurry.

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

A strict walking etiquette

Aside from the strict etiquette that Vancouverites follow along the seawall, there is also the general walking etiquette for our streets. People in the thread felt that it was important to share that when walking, you must “stick to the right-hand side.” It’s a subtle one, but it’s important for non-locals to know.

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

People can be flaky

Vancouver wouldn’t be Vancouver without the stereotype of its “unfriendly” people. Vancouverites are notorious for cancelling plans or making superficial promises to meet. So, if you’re looking to move to the city, it’s important to know that you’ll need to work a little harder here than in other places to break the ice with the locals.

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

Know your traffic signs

Every country and even province has its own unique set of driving rules. In BC, one of the things that people should know about when it comes to the road is what the flashing green signal on a traffic light means. One user wrote that the signal in BC is a sign to slow down and that people from outside the city might not know that. Kudos to this user for making our roads a little bit safer.

Comment

byu/northamericana from discussion

invancouver

What else do you think is important for non-Vancouverites to know about Vancouver? Let us know in the comments below.