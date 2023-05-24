Despite a dip in temperatures, plenty of clear skies are around the corner, and it might be the perfect time to book a kayak tour in Vancouver.

Jericho Beach Kayak offers sunset and full moon tours, which sounds like the perfect summertime evening activity.

If you’ve been craving a kayak ride around this beautiful city’s waters, here’s how to join in on the fun.

Full moon kayak tours take place a few times each month, lasting 2.5 hours. Tours embark from Jericho Beach Park, only 20 minutes from downtown Vancouver, “but it’s home to an incredible variety of wildlife.”

“Explore the water during the full moon, and you’ll see a totally different world than you do while paddling during the day,” Jericho Beach Kayak says on its website.

Those who take the tour will see the moon rise and “paddle to the glow of a stunning Vancouver skyline.”

There are no prerequisites to booking a tour, and they’re available now.

The full moon tours cost $89 and are recommended for ages 16 and over.

Jericho Beach Kayak offers a more frequently available adventure: its sunset tour. These two-hour tours are available for ages seven and up. Sunset tours cost $79.

“We will paddle along the West Side shoreline to see beaches, wildlife, and an incredible Vancouver sunset.”

You might also see some wildlife, like a harbour seal or a resident bald eagle.

“We’ll paddle at a relaxed pace to take in the sights, talk about Vancouver’s heritage, and stop for photos along the way.”

Jericho Beach Kayak also offers various other services, like camps and tours. Click here for more info.