Find the right flight: WestJet and Swoop are having flash sales up to 30% off today
Now that Labour Day is in the rearview mirror, a couple of airlines in Canada have their sights set on back to school and have flight discount offers on the table.
WestJet’s “Back-to-School Sale” and Swoop’s “End of Summer Sale” are both offering flight promotions to signify a couple of dreaded September events: back to school and the unofficial end of summer.
WestJet’s deal is a one-day offer, so you might want to act fast. The airline’s travel dates are from September 7, 2022, to April 29, 2023. Swoop is offering its promotion for travel between November 1, 2022, and January 15, 2023.
Both one-day deals expire on Tuesday (September 6) at 11:59 pm MT (1:59 am ET).
“Whether you’re back in school or the kids are, there’s no time like now to book your next break,” says WestJet. “Today only, get an additional 20% off the base fares on our already reduced sale fares, applicable anywhere WestJet flies.”
The deal is offered on all WestJet wholly operated destinations and is applicable to the following fare classes:
- Basic
- Econo
- Premium (Fare sale only)
- Business (Fare sale only)
If you’re looking for a hotel and flights, WestJet Vacations is offering reduced packages to some of the airline’s “favourite destinations,” including Los Cabos, Hawaii, and Barbados.
The promotion will automatically be reflected in the price after using the code “8N9R5NS” on the WestJet website, for today only.
Take note that the following dates are blacked out by the sale: December 15 to 31, January 1 to 9, February 16 to 20, and April 5 to 10.
Swoop — appropriately calling its deals “Swoopons” — is offering 30% off base fares to Mexico, the Caribbean, and the US.
So yes, summer is quickly dwindling away BUT you could opt to spend the fall and winter down south. Not a bad trade.
Happy flying!