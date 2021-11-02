WestJet suspends nearly 300 employees not vaccinated against COVID-19

WestJet has suspended nearly 300 employees who did not meet the airline’s deadline to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In an email with Daily Hive, WestJet’s Media Relations Advisor, Madison Kruger, says around 96% of the airline’s 7,300 employees are fully vaccinated against the virus, adhering to the October 30 vaccine mandate deadline.

Kruger says less than 4% of WestJet’s employees will be placed on a one-month “unpaid leave of absence” as a result of failing to meet the company’s mandatory vaccination mandate and says the employees may face termination of employment if they don’t get fully vaccinated.

“All WestJet Group employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and full vaccination status is a requirement of employment for all future employees hired by the WestJet Group,” says the company.

WestJet’s policy follows regulations put forth by the federal government in September that require all travellers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board a plane, train, or ship in Canada.

Every traveller over the age of 12 will need to prove they have been fully vaccinated.

A transition period is currently in place until November 30.