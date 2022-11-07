NewsTransportationCanadaTravel NewsTravel

WestJet warns of "residual disruptions" after more than 200 flight cancellations

National Trending Staff
Nov 7 2022, 3:20 pm
@westjet/Instagram

Canada’s second-largest airline WestJet suffered a major service outage over the weekend, but it is now stable again and ready to attend to customers. Well, sort of.

On Saturday, after a slew of complaints across social media, WestJet acknowledged the service outage, saying that it was “aware of a system-wide outage impacting operations.”

According to the airline, at the time, the impact of this service outage was limited to just one flight cancellation. Unfortunately, this number would soon bloat to more than 200, along with widespread delays.

The carrier’s contact centre was unable to access guest reservations for an extended period, and tech teams were hard at work to restore all systems.

On Sunday, WestJet COO Diederik Pen wrote a letter to guests admitting that the “severe disruption” had resulted in more than 200 flight cancellations across WestJet’s network and significant delays throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Pen said the issue began due to a cooling issue at the airline’s primary data centre. He apologized to guests on behalf of the entire WestJet team. He added that although the network was stable, residual disruptions could still be expected.

The response to Pen’s letter has been a mixed one. While many guests appear to empathize, saying that it’s understandable that things can go awry in the airline business, they are still angry with a lack of timely and open communication from WestJet.

What are your thoughts?

