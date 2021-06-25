WestJet restarting eight domestic routes across BC by next month

WestJet has some good news for British Columbians itching to travel this summer, as they will have over a dozen new ways to explore their own backyard in the coming weeks.

On Friday, the airline announced that it would resume eight routes to and from destinations across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

By the end of June, they’ll also be inaugurating brand new flights between Abbotsford and Prince George.

“The safe restart of travel is essential to Canada’s economic recovery,” said John Weatherill, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them.”

WestJet thanked Premier John Horgan for making travel a “critical component” of BC’s restart plan.

“WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones.”

“While progress has been made in British Columbia, we continue to advocate for safe travel framework from the Government of Canada,” said Angela Avery, WestJet’s Executive Vice-President.