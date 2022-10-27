A clown horror film that has people fainting is coming to theatres in Canada
If you are looking for a fright heading into the Halloween weekend, you are in luck. A new clown horror film, Terrifier 2, has expanded in theatres across Canada.
The indie horror film centers around Art the Clown, a murderous killer whose rampage can’t be stopped and serves as a follow-up to 2016’s Terrifier.
Terrifier 2 is a crowd-funded indie flick from director Damien Leone. It began playing in 850 theatres across the US at the beginning of October and it has caused moviegoers to share rather unenjoyable viewings on social media, citing its graphic gore as reason to vomit and even pass out.
The film has become a bit of a phenomenon, grossing $6.3 million against a budget of just $250,000.
Here’s where you can find Terrifier 2 in some theatres in Canada. Check your local theatre’s website to get tickets today.
Vancouver
Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival
Kelowna
Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 Kelowna
Edmonton
Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton
Calgary
Landmark Cinemas Country Hills
Toronto
Imagine Cinemas Carlton Cinema
Montreal
Cinema Guzzo Mega-Plex Spheretech 14
Ottawa
If you are brave enough to check out one of the most buzzed-about films this Halloween, be sure to check when it comes to your local theatre. Some theatres in Canada are already showing it as of publication, and some won’t be showing it until early November.
With files from Ty Jadah