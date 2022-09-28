Book it: WestJet flights across Canada, US are 15% off right now

If you want a getaway this fall or winter, WestJet has you covered with a solid discount on its flights across Canada and the US.

You better act fast to snag 15% off its base fares, the deal ends tomorrow!

You might also like: Alberta launches phase two of campaign to attract Vancouver, Toronto workers

Alberta lottery winner had to put her ticket away due to shock of the amount

Man shot after exploring a rural Canadian property he thought was abandoned

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westjet

You must book by September 29, 2022 (11:59 pm MT) and travel between September 28 and December 15, 2022.

There are no blackout dates for the sale, and it is valid on WestJet wholly operated flights across Canada and between Canada and the US.

The discount applies to the basic and econo fare classes.

So, there you have it. We think it’s time for a little trip to Las Vegas, Toronto, or New York. Much of North America sure is your oyster with this deal.