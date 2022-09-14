Fly on: WestJet is having a one-day flash sale up to 20% off today

With summertime dwindling away quickly, it may be time to set your sight to the skies before summer comes around again. If that’s the case, you might benefit by taking advantage of WestJet’s one-day sale today.

The airline is dangling a 20% flash sale offer on all base fares for a variety of dates from now until May 2023.

WestJet says the “time to travel is now,” with all destinations on sale. “Whether you’re visiting friends across Canada or booking a Caribbean beach escape, find the deals that’ll get you there for less.” says the airline’s promotional page.

But, there is a small caveat. All bookings must be done by September 14 at 11:59 pm MT (Thursday at 1:59 am ET) to receive the 20% bonus.

Travel hopefuls can book any destination from September 14 until May 31, 2023, with no blackout dates.

The deal is valued on all WestJet wholly operated destinations for both basic and economy classes.

Check out the promo page for more info and don’t forget the “8K7Z3SA” discount code.

Happy flying! Maybe Hawaii is calling your name over the next few months?