West Vancouver man trying to rescue his dog tragically drowns

An evening walk with the family turned to tragedy in West Vancouver Friday night after a man drowned trying to save his dog.

According to a release from West Vancouver Police, first responders were called to Cypress Falls Park, a popular recreational area in West Vancouver with designated off-leash dog areas on the trails, just after 9 pm on Friday, May 19.

A man in his 40s and his wife were walking their dog in the park when the dog was swept away by a fast-flowing creek. “In an attempt to retrieve the dog, the man was also swept away in the water,” said police.

North Shore Rescue and the West Vancouver Fire Department worked into the night to locate the male but were unsuccessful, said police. Then, just before 8 am on Saturday, the man’s body was recovered from the creek and the dog was also found deceased.

“This was not the outcome we had all hoped for and it is an enormous tragedy for the family of the victim and our community,” stated Sergeant Mark McLean in a release. “Our hearts go out to them.”

Police say that victim services have been offered to the family and out of respect for the family’s privacy, police are not releasing the name of the victim.

Earlier this month, the Province warned British Columbians to be “cautious as water levels stabilize” following a rapid rise in temperatures in May. Currently, there is no High Streamflow Advisory in place for West Vancouver via the BC River Forecast Centre.