Vancouver will be flooded with cruise ship passengers this weekend

It will be absolutely buzzing in Downtown Vancouver this weekend, particularly near Canada Place as more than 20,000 cruise ship passengers will arrive in the city.

The Port of Vancouver told Daily Hive that they expect to see “heavy vehicle and foot traffic at the Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver this weekend.”

On Saturday, three cruise ships with close to 12,600 passengers will arrive. On Sunday, it will be even busier with three cruise ships set to bring nearly 14,300 passengers.

The passengers will likely make a beeline to Vancouver’s restaurants, attractions, and hotels. While local businesses in Gastown, Chinatown, and the overall Downtown area will likely be applauding the influx of customers, it could mean delays if you want to catch a cab or an Uber.

Plus, that means a lot more foot traffic by Waterfront SkyTrain station and potentially longer waits at the Cactus Club. Add the fact that it’s the May long weekend and it’s the perfect storm for a busy downtown core.

The Port of Vancouver said that they expect 2023 to be a “record year” with 331 cruise ship visits scheduled. This comes after three relatively quiet years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 cruise ship season began in Vancouver close to a month ago. This year, close to 1.3 million passengers are expected.