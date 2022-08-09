Union for West Vancouver Blue Bus drivers issues ultimatum for strike escalation

A 30-day ultimatum has been issued by the union representing West Vancouver Blue Bus workers, which commenced labour action more than two weeks ago.

If a deal is not reached on a new contract over the coming weeks, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 134 is warning that labour action will escalate on Wednesday, September 7 — just after the Labour Day weekend, and the start of the new school term.

The union’s labour action first began on July 23 with an overtime ban and a uniform ban. The owner and operator of the West Vancouver Blue Bus is the District of West Vancouver, which uniquely regulates and operates its own public transit system, separate from TransLink.

“We want to give West Vancouver District some time to get back to the bargaining table and resolve the unfair differences our drivers face on breaks and shuttle bus operator wages compared to all other drivers in Metro Vancouver,” said ATU Local 134 president Cornel Neagu in a statement. “We also ask our valued riders to tell the Mayor and Council it’s time to negotiate, not to posture and delay bargaining.”

According to Neagu, the union rejected the municipal government’s last offered deal weeks ago.

The union is looking for a new collective agreement that provides improved washroom and turnaround time breaks for drivers, and wage parity for community shuttle drivers to match the conditions of TransLink’s Coast Mountain Bus Company drivers.

In a statement today in reaction to the union’s warning of an escalation in labour action, the municipal government states it is in the process of determining the financial impact of the demands.

“The District is committed to ensuring operators have sufficient recovery time and looks forward to continuing those discussions. The District is also committed to increasing shuttle drivers’ wages, and that needs to be considered in the context of the 48 items contained in the union’s latest counteroffer. Those 48 items have the potential to impact costs and service delivery. These items are interrelated, and we are assessing the cost impacts now. The District’s proposal includes eight requests,” reads the statement.

“The District is committed to resolving as many items as possible and minimizing impacts on the public. However, there are costs associated with the union’s proposal and the District needs to ensure we are fiscally responsible managers of the public purse while ensuring our employees are given a fair overall deal.”

According to the municipal government, the overtime ban in effect since late last month on bus drivers and maintenance workers has resulted in an average service reduction of 13% on weekends, and 10% on weekdays.

The Blue Bus includes key routes between the North Shore and downtown Vancouver via the Lions Gate Bridge. About 150 unionized workers operate the Blue Bus system of 64 buses that carry about 18,000 passengers daily.