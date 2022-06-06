West Vancouver Blue Bus union opposes RapidBus route extension

The union representing West Vancouver Blue Bus drivers is voicing its strong opposition against any suggestion of further extending TransLink’s R2 RapidBus service west of the existing terminus of Park Royal to reach Dundarave.

This is in reaction to West Vancouver mayor Mary-Ann Booth’s indication last week during her re-election campaign launch, when she suggested that she would renew the effort to bring rapid transit to West Vancouver.

In an open letter to the mayor and council, ATU Local 134 present Cornel Neagu says the union is “extremely disappointed” by Booth’s suggestion of reviving the original plans to bring RapidBus all the way to Dundarave.

The union’s opposition is on the basis that RapidBus, as a limited stop, express bus service is a negative attribute — that it would not provide residents with the number of frequent stops they currently use and expect from the Blue Bus, and that this service would not be operated by the municipal government’s Blue Bus but rather under TransLink subsidiary Coast Mountain Bus Company. He suggests the major service would mean the district would lose control over their self-governance approach of their own public transit system.

He asserts the RapidBus would lead to reduced frequencies for local services under Blue Bus operating on the same corridor, and cause job losses for their union members.

However, under TransLink’s planned 10-year priorities through 2031, there are no plans to further extend the R2 further westward beyond Park Royal. But the public transit authority has outlined a new RapidBus route from downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale in North Vancouver via the Lions Gate Bridge, and another new RapidBus route from downtown Vancouver to Ambleside via the Lions Gate Bridge.

“West Vancouver is well served by the current Blue Bus service, with many convenient stops for riders and for local businesses,” states Neagu.

“Our union members – and our riders – strongly urge you to reconsider your plans to switch service from the current Blue Bus route with many stops run locally by West Vancouver to a B-Line Rapid Bus route with just two stops run by Coast Mountain Bus Company under TransLink.”

Neagu says the Blue Bus suspended its No. 258 express bus route from West Vancouver to the University of British Columbia since last year, a decision made to account for reduced ridership during the pandemic.

He also laments Blue Bus’ 2018 voluntary jurisdictional transfer of the No. 257 Horseshoe Bay/Downtown Vancouver express bus route to TransLink, which he says reduced 15 full-time jobs for the union’s members. ATU Local 134 represents 150 bus drivers, mechanics, and maintenance workers employed with Blue Bus.

He further asserts that the union fears that the municipal government “would like to simply get rid of West Vancouver District’s Blue Bus system.”

After a tumultuous public consultation process that saw significant opposition from local residents and businesses against the service, district council in March 2019 voted against TransLink’s proposal of bringing the RapidBus, then called the B-Line, to Dundarave. Instead, TransLink placed the R2 RapidBus western terminus at Park Royal.

Much of the opposition stemmed on TransLink’s proposal to reallocate road space on Marine Drive for bus-only lanes, the use of the long articulated buses and concerns over the resulting air pollution and noise, and the close proximity of the articulated buses to schools. There were also complaints over the loss of curbside street parking, with TransLink indicating about two dozen parking spots would be lost over 20 city blocks.

Supporters of the RapidBus at the time asserted the route would enable regional-level connections, and the enhanced speed and frequencies would attract more riders, including those who typically drive. As well, it would help link West Vancouver with the wider regional labour pool, given the immense labour shortages being experienced by local businesses in the municipality.

The RapidBus debacle in West Vancouver contributed to the delayed launch of the R2 route to April 2020 — four months after the first four routes launched in January 2020.

The R2 has a total of 10 stops, running west-east across the North Shore, terminating at Phibbs Exchange. It operates every 10 to 15 minutes from early morning to late night, and has an end-to-end travel time of roughly 40 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.

According to TransLink statistics, based on Fall 2021 data, the R2 saw 4,000 average boardings on weekdays and Saturdays, and 3,000 average boardings on Sundays and holidays. It is the fourth busiest RapidBus route, and the 38th busiest bus route in the region out of 234 routes.

The R2 is also the third busiest bus route on the entire North Shore — just behind No. 240 Lynn Valley/Downtown and the No. 250 Horseshoe Bay/Dundarave/Vancouver, but ahead of No. 257 Horseshoe Bay/Downtown Vancouver express and No. 255 Dundarave/Capilano University.

TransLink has plans to launch a bus rapid transit (BRT)service from Park Royal to Brentwood Town Centre and Metrotown via the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge over the coming years. BRT is intended to be a short-term rapid transit solution, while planning for the potential of a SkyTrain or LRT route is conducted over a longer time span.