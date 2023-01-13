January is here, and that means one thing: it’s time to plan for the full year ahead. Each year, many of us vow to improve our health and well-being, making resolutions with the best of intentions, but oftentimes, life gets in the way.

We’ve all been there, right? However, given the right tools, it can actually be pretty easy to stay on track with your goals.

Enter Jevitty – an easy-to-use app that aims to transform human longevity and teach you how to live a healthier, more fulfilling life.

The innovative tech, developed by the Vancouver life science company, tracks and analyzes your health data, focusing on three pillars: adequate exercise, quality sleep, and good nutrition. These key areas are essential to health and recovery on a daily basis, and keeping track of them through Jevitty can optimize your overall quality of life.

While many anti-aging products only address the surface issues, Jevitty offers truly life-changing, actionable insights that can help you learn how to live a longer and healthier life while reducing the likelihood of any unexpected health scares or illnesses — all by monitoring your vitals on a daily basis.

By monitoring your vitals daily, the app not only limits the chance of any surprise health scares or unwanted illnesses, but provides you with truly life-changing, actionable insights that can help you learn how to have a longer and healthier life.

Jevitty also offers in-person therapies, such as a DXA scan, which takes an in-depth look at bone density, muscle mass, fat, and organs, and can help you stay on track from an exercise and nutrition perspective. If you’re intrigued, be sure to ask your doctor, dietician, or physiotherapist about the full benefits of the DXA scan. Or, if you’re a healthcare professional or trainer, hit up the team at Jevitty, and they’ll be happy to give you a complimentary demonstration of the scan process and its benefits.

As well as the scan, Jevitty offers a DNA kit that allows you to find biomarkers in your genetics to determine any health issues you may be predisposed to — and educate yourself on how to avoid them as much as possible. The test also informs the user on how they should be handling nutrition, so you’ll know which foods to eat, which to avoid, and more.

For example, if the results of the DNA kit and scan show a user that they have brittle bones and are predisposed to dementia, Jevitty consultants will then equip the user with bone density therapies, brain therapies, and other relevant information.

To celebrate the exciting new app, Jevitty is currently running its official launch campaign, and they’re giving app users the opportunity to win some fantastic prizes. There are 16 different ways to enter the draw, including following Jevitty on social media, downloading the app, or booking in-person therapies.

Prizes include apple watches, smart scales, Finlandia gift cards, a four-day getaway to Pacific Sands Resort, and more.

For more information about Jevitty or to download the app, click here.