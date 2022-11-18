22 wellness-themed gifts to live a more relaxed and balanced life

The holiday season is the perfect time to unwind, recharge, and reset for the new year. From items that improve your living space to those that help better your gut health and beyond, we’ve rounded up the best wellness gifts right here.

Linen sheets by Flax

Linen sheets are just better. We still can’t get over the heavenly Bedding Sets by Flax Home, which was created by three best friends in search of a good night’s sleep (who isn’t?).

The set includes a duvet cover, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases in queen and king sizes (starts at $424.80). A great gift for yourself (and your partner), loved one, or BFF.

ASystem’s supplements

ASystem is all about making you feel your best and has supplements for needs like energy, stress, sleep, pain relief, skincare, and more. Out of their chicly packaged gummies, which come delivered in a stylish and easy-to-travel tin, the melatonin-free sleep option ($55) has you drifting off into a blissful rest and waking up totally refreshed.

The brand also recently released its Batman-themed collaboration with the one and only Wayne Enterprises offering the capsule-based Immunity+ and Pre-Workout+ to help stay in tip-top shape just like the caped crusader.

Azhen Sanctuary’s luxury two-night off the grid hydrotherapy getaway

Sometimes the best reset comes from getting away. Azhen Sanctuary is an Indigenous-owned 160-acre off-grid homestead, retreat space, and regenerative farm in Rock Creek, BC, where guests can enjoy a luxury glamping stay — including the two-night off-the-grid hydrotherapy getaway ($354).

Amenities include hydrotherapy spas with giant wine barrel saunas, outdoor showers, and cold plunges. You can also use a teepee space for meditation, soak in the best star gazing in Southern BC, watch incredible sunsets on the mountaintop, and explore the nearby Kettle River as well as make use of a gym, kitchen, and dining area. Azhen shows us how to live in alignment with nature.

Vitruvi’s Cloud Humidifier

If you didn’t know, the ideal humidity for most rooms is between 40% and 60%. Vitruvi’s sleek and stylish Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier ($229) naturally hydrates air in your personal space up to 600 square feet while also doubling as a stylish home decor accessory.

Humidifiers are known for their many benefits, including improving your immunity, overall sleep, and skin. This sleek product comes in three neutral colours: creamy oat, gray dove, and white. Cashmere sweaters by Reformation

As part of their mission to be climate positive by 2025, Reformation has launched a new recycled cashmere collection — 90/10 — which will keep you relaxed and cozy while at home, the office, or out and about. While sustainability is always at the forefront of new collections, Reformation is working to eliminate virgin cashmere — and its big carbon footprint — with the new 90% recycled cashmere.

It’s not perfect (yet), but it has 87% less carbon impact than conventional cashmere, and 100% of the cuteness. The collection includes the Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck ($380) – the perfect cozy sweater for the winter season. You can shop the collection in December at Reformation’s first tech-driven Canadian flagship in Yorkville.

Little Critics kids cookbook by Joanna Fox

Feeding kids can sometimes feel like the most daunting part of a parents’ day — but this new cookbook from Elle Canada‘s Joanna Fox is looking to kibosh the stress. Little Critics: What Canadian Chefs Cook For Kids (And Kids Will Actually Eat) ($30) features over 100 recipes that the little ones and adults will like — with many healthy options to boast.

Celeb chef Vikram Vij includes his iconic Butter Chicken Schnitzel, while Suzanne Barr’s Cauliflower Cheesecake and Anna Olson’s classic Goo Skillet Brownies are also featured recipes.

Seed probiotics

Seed’s sexy green packaging is impossible to miss on the ‘gram, especially if you follow any wellness accounts. The company offers more than just a pretty face, as their probiotics are also some of the most effective in the game.

For a friend, family member (or even yourself) looking to get themselves in balance for 2023, it’s often said that good health starts in the gut. The DS-01 Daily Symbiotic ($49.99/mo) for adults is both a probiotic and prebiotic that promotes digestive health, gut immune function, cardiovascular health, and more. The company also makes children- and teen-friendly PDS-08. No refrigeration is required.

Candles by One Wednesday

One Wednesday was the vision of Vancouver-based moms Sophie Collins and Joni Berg who wanted to create a simple but elevated product line. The brand offers a curated collection of towels, throws, and robes, along with a new complimentary collection of candles ($55) inspired by the Canadian outdoors. Scents include the crisp morning inspired “Like House” and the holiday-ready “Cabin” with notes of fir and eucalyptus perfect for invoking a relaxed feel at home. Available online and at Holt Renfrew under H Project.

Parachute’s Organic Cotton Puff Comforter

When it comes to a good night’s rest, your bed (and everything on it) is absolutely essential. California-based Parachute has done it again with the Organic Cotton Puff Comforter ($349 – $379) that might just be their comfiest yet.

The ultra-cozy bedding accessory is designed to be used year-round and comes encased in organic cotton brushed fabric. Skip the bed layering with just this guy for easy morning routines. Comes in neutral bone, dark blue bone, and light gray mist.

Lululemon Mirror & Studio

Train with the best at the virtual Luluemon Studio ($39/mo). The Vancouver-based athleisure company continues their global domination with their highly successful Lululemon Mirror ($795, limited-time pricing) which allows access to over 10,000 workouts with globally known trainers in over 60 types of classes.

Even if you’re away from your home-based Mirror, classes are available via their app while travelling or on the go. Partners include Dogpound, Rumble, Y7 Studio, and more. Membership also comes with a 10% discount on Lululemon products, unlimited access to store classes, and more.

Verilux HappyLight from Indigo

It’s a proven fact that sunlight is a health essential — but many of us don’t get enough, especially in the winter months. The Verilux HappyLight® Luxe light therapy lamp ($99) helps remedy that by bringing the “sun” indoors to help make you happier.

This gadget also allows you to customize based on your needs of the moment, such as sleep improvement, mood-boosting, focus, and more. Available via Indigo.

Oral care by vVardis

The oral care category has been getting a major upgrade in recent years, and Swiss-based vVardis might be the best to do it. The revolutionary brand is focused not just on sleek and sexy packaging, but also a holistic approach to your teeth and mouth to keep those cavities (and other issues) at bay.

Revitalize your teeth with the White Enamel Anti-Aging Toothpaste in Soft Mint ($29) or their signature Edelweiss, along with their sustainable wooden toothbrush.

Saje’s essential oils & diffusers

Saje recently upped their game in the essential oil space with their luxe new Artisan Diffuser Blends which contain rare ingredients using oils that are Co2 extracted, meaning they’re of the highest quality (so much so, that each bottle is measured and filled by hand).

The sweet and velvety Vanilla Orchid and firey Pepper Bloom scents ($84/ea) pair well with any of their diffusers, including the classic Aroma Om ($98), Aroma Muse, and the cordless Aroma (Be) Free. We’re also loving the brand’s 12 Days Of Wellness Countdown Calendar ($110) to reset going into the holidays.

Zenchies Luxe Dry Collection

Canadian company Zenchies is aiming to make your post-shower hair experience both easier and chicer. The brand introduced its new Luxe Dry Collection ($22.99 to $39.99) to allow you to spend less time drying while reducing heat exposure with both the Luxe Dry Hair Towel and Luxe Dry Scrunchies.

The packaging is also thoughtful, and doubles as a waterproof travel pouch, while products are made from eco-friendly and organic products. Once your locks are styled, we’re also into their holiday-ready velvet scrunchies. For each purchase, 10% is donated to CancerCare Manitoba.

Athleisure wear by Athleta

Whether you’re hitting the gym for a sweat session or picking up yoga, everyone needs a fresh athleisure set. Athleta, part of the Gap Inc. family, recently dropped their eight-piece capsule collection that can create over 20 outfits for working out and beyond with the trendy Elation Split Flare Tight ($119), Ascent Seamless Turtleneck ($119), and Retroplush Cocoon Hoodie ($89.99).

The line also includes gym-to-office transition pieces like the Primatwill Blazer. The brand also announced their new Athleta x Alicia Keys line with faves from the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter with classic Elation Tights, bike shorts, and more in bright shades like hot pink.

Sheet masks by INVITY

INVITY’s SuperNAD Youth Activating Facial Sheet Mask ($55) is something that you’ll want to work into your skincare routine. The company aims to incorporate science-backed solutions into all of its products for high performance, and if these masks are any indication, they’ve fulfilled their goal.

The easy-to-use sheet masks leave skin instantly hydrated and dewy with Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) and plant actives.

Matcha by Matcha Dive

Coffee alternatives are all the rage these days, with many people turning to matcha as an option. The easy-to-travel with Ceremonial Matcha First Harvest comes in a chic 30-gram gold pouch ($35) with the Toronto-based company’s vegan, kosher and 100% gluten-free Pure Ceremonial Japanese Matcha.

The company also expanded on their matcha accessory offerings with a limited run of one-of-a-kind ceramic bowls designed by Canadian artist Marina Stojkovic ($325). All proceeds benefit the artist directly along with a portion being donated to the Nomi Network, with a mission to end human trafficking via safe employment, breaking cycles of slavery, and empowering women.

MIFA and Co.’s body care products

MIFA is all about plant-based care. The Vancouver-based brand incorporates holistic and detoxifying routines in its line with branded accessories like the Detox Body Brush and Gua Sha which encourage lymphatic drainage along with their body and skincare products.

The Eucalyptus Refresh Set ($69) is a shower must-have with their Eucalyptus Coco natural body wash and essential-oil based mood mist.

Hammam-inspired products by Céla Skin

Turn your bathroom into an at-home hammam (Turkish steam bath) with Toronto’s Céla by Celine Tadrissi’s Seed to Skin Collection ($75).

The gift set includes the Seed to Skin Scrub, Crème Rose, and Mini Crème Violette, all of which are cruelty-free and made and sourced in Canada with botanical ingredients. The brand’s website also offers spa ritual tutorials to elevate your experience.

LED Light Therapy Mask from Indigo

Skincare lovers are still obsessing over their L.E.D. Light Therapy Masks ($79.50) for the benefits inside and out.

The Auria model from Indigo ($75) offers three different L.E.D. Light Therapies that will help reduce and improve skin conditions: switch to blue to help kill acne-causing bacteria, red for inflammation reduction, and yellow to reduce the appearance of dark spots.

Bearaby weighted blankets

Weighted blankets aren’t for everyone, but they can definitely take your afternoon or weekend nap to the next level.

The heavy knit and buttery soft Cotton Napper by Bearaby (the 15-pound option starts at $309, with the 25-pound blanket going up to $339) helps to naturally deepen sleep cycles by stimulating serotonin (happy hormone), reducing cortisol (stress hormone), and increasing melatonin (which helps you sleep). No wonder this baby is award-winning.

Callia flower subscription

With Callia, you get perfectly curated flowers conveniently delivered to friends and family. No need to worry about late arrivals, they’re offering same-day delivery until December 24. Plus, their subscription service (price varies) is perfect for gift-givers and flower lovers alike during the season of giving!

Treat yourself or a loved one to Callia’s festive offerings including bouquets, gift sets, or gift boxes. Callia is committed to giving back by working towards becoming carbon neutral by using local drivers to reduce emissions, making floral gifts in local warehouses, and using 80%+ post-consumer material and 100% recyclable packaging.