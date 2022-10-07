There’s that adage that one person’s junk is another person’s treasure, and the Vancouver Facebook Marketplace is full of weird junk or treasure.

While Facebook Marketplace is generally filled with actual useful or entertaining goods, it’s also full of weird, fascinating, and sometimes downright creepy stuff.

Here’s the weird and cool stuff we discovered on Facebook Marketplace in Vancouver this week.

Halloween is right around the corner, and Facebook Marketplace is an excellent spot to source costumes and decorations like this pair of creepy dolls.

The listing states that each of the dolls is about 13 inches tall and that the dolls prefer to crawl around at night whispering, “I’m gonna get you.”

One awesome thing about this seller is that they’re giving sales proceeds to Ukraine.

If you’re a wrestling fan, you know how valuable these things are.

From Hulk Hogan to Koko B. Ware to Miss Elizabeth, these figures are super rare, as is the wrestling ring itself. This seller would consider a trade for a pinball machine.

We’re assuming someone just decided to go wild and buy up tons of burial spaces thinking they’d increase in value at some point, but there are nine Ocean View burial spots up for grabs for $12,000 each.

Based on a quick google, that’s a steal of a deal.

You can never be too careful in Vancouver, so some body armour might not be the worst idea.

Even better is that this vest, in particular, is stabproof.

This version typically goes for about $300.

This listing is somewhat questionable, though people out there collect all sorts of things.

In case you’re out of the loop, Aunt Jemima used to be a brand of pancake mix, though it was rebranded because of the brand’s racist origins. It is now called Pearl Milling Company pancake mix.

This seller also offers Aunt Jemima syrup along with the pancake mix, which are both sealed for $50 or the best offer.

Another great item just in time for spooky season is this Jason Voorhees animatronic figure.

For those unfamiliar with Jason Voorhees, he’s the blade-wielding murderer from the popular horror franchise Friday the 13th.

Some of the functions sadly no longer work, but the figure still offers arm, head, and eye movement.

This 1993 vintage LA Kings playoff jersey was signed by the great one himself.

This jersey comes with the original packaging and a certificate of authenticity that says Wayne Gretzky signed it. In addition, it looks to be in pristine condition.

Summer might be over, but if this strange autumn weather continues, this ice cream truck could be a treasure waiting to be found.

The truck itself is a 1997 Suzuki Carry which only has 19,239 kilometres of use on it.

It includes a soft serve machine, three cereal dispensers, three taps, and a fresh and grey water tank.

While this listing suggests this crystal ball is a healing one, it doesn’t tell why or how.

The seller suggests it’s suitable for home decor but can also be used as a gift to friends or family.

Again, with Halloween around the corner, this would make the perfect costume topper if you could balance all of these full small bottles of Crown Royal on your head.

You could call yourself King Royal or something.

One last one for the spook season crowd. Remember Creepy Crawlers?

It was like an Easy Bake Oven, except instead of making little cakes, it produced — as the name suggests — bugs and worms.

This package includes lots of moulds and goop, and it all works!

Is there anything on this list that you’d put in a bid for? Let us know in the comments.