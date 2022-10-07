NewsFashion & BeautyPhotosCuratedHome Decor

11 weird and fascinating Vancouver Facebook Marketplace items (PHOTOS)

Facebook Marketplace

There’s that adage that one person’s junk is another person’s treasure, and the Vancouver Facebook Marketplace is full of weird junk or treasure.

While Facebook Marketplace is generally filled with actual useful or entertaining goods, it’s also full of weird, fascinating, and sometimes downright creepy stuff.

Here’s the weird and cool stuff we discovered on Facebook Marketplace in Vancouver this week.

Weird creepy dolls – $150

vancouver facevbook marketplace

Facebook Marketplace

Halloween is right around the corner, and Facebook Marketplace is an excellent spot to source costumes and decorations like this pair of creepy dolls.

The listing states that each of the dolls is about 13 inches tall and that the dolls prefer to crawl around at night whispering, “I’m gonna get you.”

One awesome thing about this seller is that they’re giving sales proceeds to Ukraine.

LNJ WWF figures – $1,700 

facebook marketplace vancouver

Facebook Marketplace

If you’re a wrestling fan, you know how valuable these things are.

From Hulk Hogan to Koko B. Ware to Miss Elizabeth, these figures are super rare, as is the wrestling ring itself. This seller would consider a trade for a pinball machine.

Ocean View burial spots – $12,000

Facebook Marketplace

We’re assuming someone just decided to go wild and buy up tons of burial spaces thinking they’d increase in value at some point, but there are nine Ocean View burial spots up for grabs for $12,000 each.

Based on a quick google, that’s a steal of a deal.

Body Armor – $150

facebook marketplace vancouver weird

Facebook Marketplace

You can never be too careful in Vancouver, so some body armour might not be the worst idea.

Even better is that this vest, in particular, is stabproof.

This version typically goes for about $300.

Aunt Jemima pancake mix – $50

vancouver facebook marketplace

Facebook Marketplace

This listing is somewhat questionable, though people out there collect all sorts of things.

In case you’re out of the loop, Aunt Jemima used to be a brand of pancake mix, though it was rebranded because of the brand’s racist origins. It is now called Pearl Milling Company pancake mix.

This seller also offers Aunt Jemima syrup along with the pancake mix, which are both sealed for $50 or the best offer.

Jason Voorhees Halloween animatronic – $750

Facebook Marketplace

Another great item just in time for spooky season is this Jason Voorhees animatronic figure.

Facebook Marketplace

For those unfamiliar with Jason Voorhees, he’s the blade-wielding murderer from the popular horror franchise Friday the 13th.

Some of the functions sadly no longer work, but the figure still offers arm, head, and eye movement.

Rare signed Wayne Gretzky LA Kings jersey – $2,200

Facebook Marketplace

This 1993 vintage LA Kings playoff jersey was signed by the great one himself.

This jersey comes with the original packaging and a certificate of authenticity that says Wayne Gretzky signed it. In addition, it looks to be in pristine condition.

Soft serve ice cream float truck – $29,000

facebook marketplace vancouver

Facebook Marketplace

Summer might be over, but if this strange autumn weather continues, this ice cream truck could be a treasure waiting to be found.

The truck itself is a 1997 Suzuki Carry which only has 19,239 kilometres of use on it.

It includes a soft serve machine, three cereal dispensers, three taps, and a fresh and grey water tank.

Rare crystal healing ball – $2,000

weird facebook marketplace

Facebook Marketplace

While this listing suggests this crystal ball is a healing one, it doesn’t tell why or how.

The seller suggests it’s suitable for home decor but can also be used as a gift to friends or family.

Crown Royal crown – $200

facebook marketplace

Facebook Marketplace

Again, with Halloween around the corner, this would make the perfect costume topper if you could balance all of these full small bottles of Crown Royal on your head.

You could call yourself King Royal or something.

Creepy Crawlers – $100

weird marketplace vancouver

Facebook Marketplace

One last one for the spook season crowd. Remember Creepy Crawlers?

It was like an Easy Bake Oven, except instead of making little cakes, it produced — as the name suggests — bugs and worms.

This package includes lots of moulds and goop, and it all works!

Is there anything on this list that you’d put in a bid for? Let us know in the comments.

