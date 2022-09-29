7 of the weirdest mountain names in BC

BC is known for its rugged natural beauty and mountainous terrain bordering the ocean.

Many of the peaks are beautiful and awe-inspiring, but some of them just have downright ridiculous names. We rounded up a few.

Unnecessary Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Trails (@vancouvertrails)

This mountain got its name because it used to be part of the trail to reach the Lions, but the current path avoids it — making the ascent unnecessary.

Though this mountain has somewhat of a left-out name, it’s still quite hike-able as part of the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

Basement Peak

It’s quite strange that a 2,700-metre tall rock is named after something that’s below ground but go figure. The mountain is in the Stikine range near Alaska, and the name is unofficial.

Jackass Mountain

This mountain was named for the donkeys and mules that would carry miners’ goods through the steep terrain during the Cariboo gold rush.

Highway 1 now traverses the mountain’s summit, although a large section of it was ripped away during flooding and landslides in November 2021. It’s now been repaired with a temporary bridge.

Mount Bill Nye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Schmidt (@josie_schmidt_)

Although this peak is not named for the famous Science Guy, we still can’t help chanting “Bill, Bill, Bill, Bill!” when we see it.

According to My East Kootenay Now, the mountain was named before the Science Guy was born — likely after a local mine.

Saint Nicholas Peak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @noajaco

This mountain is technically on the border between BC and Alberta long the continental divide. Apparently, it got its name because it looks a little bit like Santa Claus.

Llama and Alpaca Peaks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurbaz Singh (@kidmountaineer)

Located in the Coquihalla range, these mountains next to each other are a goal for many experienced mountaineers. They’re named for the alpine animals that live in the South American Andes, but the creatures are just so goofy and fluffy that we included these peaks here.

Doom Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TJ Watt (@tjwatt)

Not to be confused with Mount Doom of Mordor in Lord of the Rings, this Vancouver Island peak’s sheer cliffs are often shrouded in clouds. The level of drama this name brings earns it a spot on our list.