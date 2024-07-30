Vancouver just broke a summer rain record but HOT weather is on the way

If you thought Monday was a rainy day for summer in Vancouver, you were right.

Turns out it was the rainiest July 29 on record for the city. Environment and Climate Change Canada reports that 19 mm of rain fell on the city Monday, smashing the previous record of 13.2 mm in 2008.

Rainy weather is set to stick around Tuesday and Wednesday before more typical sunny skies return.

August is bringing the heat back. By Thursday, August 1, temperatures are forecast to reach 29°C inland and 25°C near the water.

Things only get hotter from there, with highs of up to 31°C expected inland by the weekend. Near the water, it will be slightly cooler, about 26°C.

We’re grateful to the rain for keeping any wildfire smoke at bay, but beach weather should be back in a few short days.