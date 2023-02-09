NewsWeather

Strong winds expected to hit parts of Metro Vancouver later today

Daily Hive Staff
|
Feb 9 2023, 3:59 pm
Surrey Skyline (teekaygee / Shutterstock)

It could be a windy night around parts of Metro Vancouver as a special weather statement has been posted for a number of areas.

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
  • Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Environment and Climate Change Canada says it’s because a cold front will move through the Lower Mainland this evening.

Winds of 60 km/h are expected, along with gusts of 80 km/h.

The strong winds will ease near midnight.

special weather statement

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Once we make it through the wind and rain over the next couple of days, things look like they will brighten up.

The Weather Network

