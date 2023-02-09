Strong winds expected to hit parts of Metro Vancouver later today

It could be a windy night around parts of Metro Vancouver as a special weather statement has been posted for a number of areas.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Environment and Climate Change Canada says it’s because a cold front will move through the Lower Mainland this evening.

Winds of 60 km/h are expected, along with gusts of 80 km/h.

The strong winds will ease near midnight.

Once we make it through the wind and rain over the next couple of days, things look like they will brighten up.