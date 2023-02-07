NewsWeather

Claire Fenton
Feb 7 2023, 11:19 pm
Oh hail no! Vancouver hit with hailstorm during wacky weather day (VIDEOS)
A hailstorm in Vancouver was followed by a rainbow during a wild weather day Tuesday. (Flystock/Shutterstock | Justin Walls/Daily Hive)

The wild weather in Vancouver Tuesday caught a few folks unaware after hail began pummeling them from the sky.

During what everyone assumed was a much-needed sunny break after a soggy morning, anyone enjoying the afternoon was likely surprised to then be hit smack dab in the head with an icy pellet.

Video and photos on social media show some reactions to the mid-day storm, with one person saying “ouch” as they walked down the street.

The hailstorm was short-lived luckily and moved along before the afternoon commute.

Another video shows some communities even saw thunder and lightning during the same period.

Following the hailstorm, a rainbow appeared and was visible from parts of Vancouver and Burnaby.

rainbow vancouver

Justin Walls/Daily Hive

However, the wacky weather is far from over, and the risk of a thunderstorm remains in place according to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast.

A previous rainfall warning for the region has since lifted, however, but a snowfall warning remains in place for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt as up to 25 cm could hit the busy stretch before Wednesday.

Claire Fenton
