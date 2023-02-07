Metro Vancouver could see a wild weather day Tuesday, with a rainfall warning in place plus a risk of a thunderstorm.

There’s a 40% chance of thunder and lightning for Tuesday night, according to the forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

That could delight storm watchers but could also lead to some power outages as the wind is expected to pick up. Up to 30 kilometres an hour is predicted to gust until early Wednesday morning.

This comes as the region continues to be drenched with up to 70 millimetres of rain.

Low-lying parts of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, and Coquitlam could see flooding.

However, there’s a chance of sun for Tuesday afternoon.

“A moist frontal system will continue to bring heavy rain to the BC coast. The rain will taper off to a few showers this afternoon with the passage of the system. Rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 mm are forecast with the highest amount near Howe Sound,” the Environment and Climate Change Canada warning reads.

The ECCC warns not to approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

While the thunderstorm is expected to roll out, the commute Wednesday will be a soggy one.

According to the forecast, that will be the case for the rest of the week, as there is a 60% chance of showers until Saturday.