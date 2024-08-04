Vancouver forecast: Here's when you will get a break from the heat

Expected temperatures this week will have you keeping your air conditioners plugged in all week.

It’s been a hot and sweaty long weekend in Vancouver, and according to the forecast, the heat is expected to persist for the next few days.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts sunny days for most of the week.

From Sunday to Thursday, temperatures are expected to range between 28°C and 29°C inland. If you’re near the coast, you could get a little relief or wait until the end of the week, when a mix of clouds is predicted to settle in over Vancouver, bringing a much-needed break from the heat.

Once we make it through to the end of the week, by Friday, ECCC expected temperatures to reach around 26°C.

The UV index is predicted to be high over the next few days, so be sure to slather on your sunscreen.