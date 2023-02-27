YVR border agents seize prohibited weapons imported from China

An investigation into an arsenal of banned weapons and firearms seized at YVR has led the Canada Border Services Agency to arrest one Chilliwack resident.

CBSA explained Monday that its officers intercepted several parcels containing prohibited weapons last month.

The packages imported from China used a fake declaration and were intended to be delivered to addresses in Chilliwack, according to the CBSA.

The border agency added a Chilliwack resident was later arrested on January 25 “for suspected offences under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code.“

Officers found weapons and firearms during the arrest, and the next day, CBSA investigators searched the Chilliwack residence.

There, several additional prohibited weapons were seized.

In total, the CBSA seized more than 1,350 banned weapons and 13 prohibited firearms, including the following:

360 stun guns

422 prohibited knives

171 stun batons

7 spring-loaded batons

390 brass knuckles

13 tasers

The CBSA is reviewing all evidence, and charges are pending.