Ken Sim's ABC Vancouver promises to bring back VPD school liaison officers

If given a majority after the upcoming civic election, the ABC Vancouver party is vowing to unwind the Vancouver School Board’s (VSB) existing stance on the School Liaison Officer program, and bring back uniformed officers of the Vancouver Police Department to public schools.

The police program was cancelled by School Board trustees in an 8-1 vote in April 2021, and as a result the officers did not return to schools at the start of the 2021/2022 school year.

This previous decision was made in the backdrop of the ripple effect of George Floyd’s murder in the United States.

But over the past year, there have been growing calls for the VSB to bring back the officers in response to a spike in youth crime.

Even during VSB’s Spring 2021 public consultation on the matter, the vast majority of 1,500 survey respondents — with half being students — were in support of the program.

Six-in-10 respondents (61%) indicated they believe the program contributes to a sense of safety in schools, with 39% noting they “strongly agree.” A similar proportion (58%) also agree that the program contributes to a sense of positive community in schools, including 36% who note they “strong agree.”

In terms of determining the path forward, three quarters (74%) supported keeping the school liaison officers, including 38% for continuing the program as is, 29% for continuing the program with some changes, and 7% for continuing with a lot of changes made. Only 18% wanted the program cancelled.

“A return of the School Liaison Officer program is something that many students, parents, and educators have been calling for,” said Preeti Faridkot, an ABC candidate for the School Board, in a statement.

“Reinstating an updated version of the program will be an excellent step towards creating safer, more welcoming schools while addressing concerns that led to the program being cut in the first place.”

ABC previously announced other platform promises relating to law enforcement, including hiring 100 more VPD officers and 100 more mental health nurses. These personnel will be dedicated to expanding the existing Car 87/88 program of deploying an officer and nurse together in an unmarked police car to manage non-emergency or crisis mental health situations. As well, body-worn cameras will be rolled out to VPD officers starting in 2025.

Additionally, new today is the ABC promise to reverse the VSB’s elimination of the honours programs of accelerated courses, arguing that they create “inequities” and do not add to student learning. All honours courses ended this year.

“Our children are all different. We should be pursuing policies that promote more individuality, not less. Restoring honours programs will help the VSB provide world-class education,” said ABC candidate Josh Zhang for the School Board.

ABC has fielded five candidates for the School Board, six candidates for the Vancouver Park Board, and seven candidates for the Vancouver School Board. Ken Sim is the party’s mayoral candidate.

The civic election is scheduled for October 15, 2022.