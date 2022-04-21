News

Brown water flowed to Vancouver homes after pipe failure (PHOTOS)

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Apr 21 2022, 9:54 pm
Brown water flowed to Vancouver homes after pipe failure (PHOTOS)
Left: Sarah Anderson/Daily Hive | Right: @franzonfilm/Twitter

It was quite the shock for people living in the Fairview area of Vancouver last night as brown water started flowing from their taps.

It happened after a private water line near Oak Street and 10th Avenue failed and “caused a temporary large discharge of water through the pipe.”

In an email to Daily Hive, the City of Vancouver says, “The City’s emergency water crew shut off the pipe last night to allow for repairs on the private water line. The property at 985 West 10th Avenue will be without water until repairs have been completed, at which point the City will reactivate the waterline. Repairs are the responsibility of the property owner.”

On social media, some people reported “brown” and “brown-ish” liquid coming from their faucets throughout the following day as well.

“The large volume of water stirred up sediment in the pipe system, a normal occurrence when excess volume makes its way through a water main,” said the email from the City. “The sediment does not pose any health or safety risks.”

The property at 985 West 10th Avenue where the failure originally happened will be without water until the City can reactivate it.

Seeing water quality issues in your neighbourhood? You can report it to the City of Vancouver.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT