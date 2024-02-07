How to watch and stream the Super Bowl in Canada in 2024

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, with a long 2023-24 NFL season nearing its end.

In one of the more hotly anticipated games in years, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to see who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy this year.

There are plenty of reasons to tune into the Super Bowl: the football itself, the halftime show headlined by Usher, the outlandish commercials, or the celeb spottings in the crowd, headlined by the expected appearance of one Taylor Swift supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce.

But before you get into enjoying all that, it’s important to know where and how to access the game, whether you’re hosting a party or just looking to watch it by yourself.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET, with plenty of options on how to watch.

TSN and CTV will both be broadcasting the game in Canada, as is CBS. If you have a cable package with any of these channels, you’re set! Simply find it in your guide or go to the channel itself.

As for legal streaming options in Canada, there are also several options to choose from.

If you have access to a TV provider login, you can log into either CTV, TSN, or a digital watch service such as Rogers Ignite TV or Bell Fibe. TSN also has a standalone digital package starting at $19.99 per month, which has access to the game, and both CTV and TSN apps are available on most devices.

Canadians can also stream the big game with DAZN and catch the DAZN Super Bowl Preview Show beforehand. DAZN comes at a subscription cost of C$19.99 per month or C$199.99 for a year and is available on a wide range of devices and smart TVs.