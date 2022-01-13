fuboTV to replace DAZN as Canadian broadcaster for Premier League

The winner of the latest round of streaming wars is fuboTV.

The American streaming service announced today that it secured exclusive broadcast rights for the Premier League in Canada. Beginning next season on a three-year deal, it will replace DAZN as the country’s broadcaster for England’s top soccer league.

“The Premier League is considered to be the best soccer league in the world and has a huge fan base in Canada,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “This deal allows us to bring yet another top-notch property to fuboTV, further differentiating our content offering and giving Canadians another reason to cut the cord for exciting, exclusive sports content.”

All 380 Premier League matches from 2022-23 will be broadcast via fuboTV’s app and website, accessible on most major devices. Subscribers on fuboTV will also have access to watching Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue 1.

A fuboTV subscription is currently listed at $14.99 per month on a monthly basis, or $8.99 per month — $99.99 for the year — when paid in one installment. In comparison, DAZN plans are currently listed at $20 a month, or $150 per year.

After first acquiring exclusive UEFA Champions League rights in 2018-19, DAZN then acquired Premier League rights from Sportsnet and TSN on a three-year deal beginning in 2019-20.

“We look forward to delivering the remainder of this Premier League season as we also continuously explore opportunities to further expand both our live sports and original content offering for DAZN’s growing Canadian audience,” said Norm Lem, Senior Vice-President at DAZN Canada in a release.

DAZN remains as the holder of the UEFA Champions League rights throughout the 2023-24 season.

“The Premier League is very happy to partner with fuboTV in Canada,” said Paul Molnar, chief media officer of Premier League. “We know there are many passionate Premier League fans in Canada, and we are very pleased that fuboTV views the Premier League as such an important part of its programming mix in this market. We look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to both new and existing fans.”