When and how to watch Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Tonight’s contest between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers has been dubbed arguably the biggest in NHL history.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is taking place tonight at 5 pm PT/6 pm MT/8 pm ET at Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena, with the result sure to be historic either way.

Either Connor McDavid and the Oilers complete a 3-0 comeback in the first “reverse sweep” in the Stanley Cup Final since 1942, or the Panthers win their first championship since coming into the league as an expansion franchise back in 1993.

Sportsnet has the main broadcast rights in Canada, with the game being shown on Sportsnet West, East, Pacific, and Ontario. If you have access to a cable subscription and are looking to stream it, you can log in through Sportsnet+ (formerly Sportsnet Now) via a web browser or the Sportsnet App on most major devices. Sportsnet also offers Punjabi and American Sign Language alternate broadcasts.

Alternatively, Sportsnet+ is available for $14.99 per month if paid annually, or $19.99 per month as a stand-alone fee.

While Sportsnet will lead the national broadcast, it’s not the only way to watch the game.

Multiple channels across Canada are carrying the game, with a few being free to access. If you have a TV and access to CBC, you’re in luck! ABC has the American broadcast rights, while CityTV, Omni (Punjabi) and TVA Sports (French) will also be showing the game, with channel listings varying based on location.

But unlike earlier in the postseason, you won’t be able to stream through CBC or CBC Gem. CBC admitted it accidentally streamed the first round of the playoffs in error, with Sportsnet having exclusive streaming rights for the Stanley Cup Playoffs within Canada.

You should also be able to sign up for a five-day free trial to FuboTV on the sports quarterly package, though you’ll be charged $26.99 on your first payment should you not cancel the plan.

However you watch the game, we only hope you have fun and help out a friend or relative hoping to tune in to what will be a historic night.