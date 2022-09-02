Artemis I: How to watch NASA's first moon mission in 50 years (PHOTOS)

On Saturday, September 3, NASA plans to launch the Artemis I, paving the way for future exploration of the Moon and the planet Mars, and you can watch history take place online in Canada.

NASA hopes this launch will create opportunities for future missions, including landing the first woman and first person of colour on the moon’s surface. The mission is also NASA’s first moon mission in 50 years.

“With Artemis I, NASA sets the stage for human exploration into deep space, where astronauts will build and begin testing the systems near the Moon needed for lunar surface missions and exploration to other destinations farther from Earth, including Mars,” said NASA in a statement.

“With Artemis I, NASA will collaborate with industry and international partners to establish long-term exploration for the first time.”

The launch is scheduled to occur sometime between 2:17 pm and 4:17 pm EST, and there are several ways you can catch the historic launch in Canada.

You can watch the launch through NASA’s official YouTube channel.

But NASA isn’t the only group doing coverage of the historic event.

If you own an Oculus VR headset, you can watch the launch in a stunning 360-degree view. Other space blogs and YouTube channels will also likely stream the event.

According to NASA, the first launch attempt failed on August 29, as launch controllers couldn’t chill down the four RS-25 engines.

NASA is even sending some “manikins” to space.

NASA will provide coverage of the Artemis I launch all day long, and you can find a complete schedule here.