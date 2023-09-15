How to stream Canucks games at the Young Stars Classic

The NHL season isn’t set to begin just yet, but Vancouver Canucks fans can still check out some exciting hockey action starting tonight.

The four Western Canadian teams, the Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and Winnipeg Jets, are set to play in the Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC.

These games won’t be televised, but luckily for Canucks fans, the game will be live-streamed through the team’s official YouTube page.

The Canucks first game will take place tonight versus the Calgary Flames. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm in what should be a fiery tilt as several young prospects will be looking to make an impression on their respective organization.

The Canucks have 27 players set to compete in the tournament and will feature four players that suited up for NHL games last season: Aatu Räty, Aidan McDonough, Akito Hirose, and Cole McWard.

Räty may be the most intriguing of all, as he was one of the pieces that came the Canucks way in the Bo Horvat trade this past season. The 20-year-old suited up in 25 games with the Abbotsford Canucks after being acquired, registering two goals and 12 points. He was also able to get in three NHL games at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, where he registered a lone assist.

Other notable players for Canucks fans to keep an eye on are Arshdeep Bains, Josh Bloom, Danila Klimovich, Filip Johansson, and goaltender Nikita Tolopilo.

Highly touted Canucks prospect Tom Willander will not be participating. The 18-year-old defenceman, who was selected 11th overall in the 2023 Draft, isn’t at the event due to his commitment to play for Boston University in the NCAA this coming season.

In total, the Canucks will play three games at this year’s tournament. As mentioned, the first will take place tonight against the Flames, while their second outing will be played on Sunday versus the Winnipeg Jets, with puck drop set for 2:00 pm. Their third and final contest will come on Monday at 1:30 pm versus the Edmonton Oilers.