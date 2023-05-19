How to watch tonight's untelevised Blue Jays-Orioles game

If you want to watch the Toronto Blue Jays tonight on Sportsnet, you’re looking in the wrong place.

When the Blue Jays take to the field tonight against the Baltimore Orioles, the game will be shown as a special Friday Night Baseball broadcast on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

The radio broadcast for this game will remain on Sportsnet’s radio network and the Sportsnet app.

It’s the second game of the season for Toronto featured on the service, though it might not be the last.

The Apple TV+ MLB schedule past June 30 has yet to be announced, meaning more Blue Jays games could be added to the service’s lineup.

How to access Blue Jays games on Apple TV+

The Apple TV app is available on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and web browsers. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the complete list of available devices or the user guide.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night Baseball page should be available on the first screen. After that, any game can be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked into once you want to start watching.

Apple TV+ is available for $8.99 (CAD) per month with a seven-day free trial, while for a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new Apple device can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.