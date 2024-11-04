"Don't panic alone": Where to watch the US election in Vancouver

Tuesday is the 60th quadrennial US presidential election, and there are many ways to watch it in and around Vancouver.

While it might seem like news dedicated more towards Americans, the whole world will likely be watching this election, as the results could impact many nations, including Canada, on various levels.

Regardless of the outcome, it is set to be one of the most historic days in North American history. For anyone interested in watching the US election in Vancouver, there are lots of viewing parties around the city.

An excellent resource to get you started is Democrats Abroad, which has several places to view the results around Metro Vancouver. Viewing parties are happening in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Richmond, and Delta. While most events start at or around 5 pm, you’ll likely want to shuffle in earlier to grab a good seat and a beverage.

Democrats Abroad’s primary viewing party will be at The Pleasant on Main Street, where you can purchase merch. The venue will be welcoming guests any time after 4:30 pm.

If you’d rather be entertained by democracy with a big helping of popcorn, Vancouver’s historic Rio Theatre will also host a viewing party. The tagline is “Don’t Panic (Alone).”

Another Main Street venue, The American, located at 926 Main Street, will host a viewing session. The SkyTrain-accessible Rogue Wet Bar at Waterfront Station at 601 West Cordova Street also hosts a session with a slightly higher capacity.

The King’s Head Pub only has a capacity of about 20 people, but it will also host a viewing session.

If you’re located in Richmond, Good Co. in Steveston, at 12240 2nd Avenue, has a viewing party with a capacity for about 85 people. Both Pat Quinn’s Restaurant and Bar and Match Eatery and Public House will have viewing sessions available for Delta residents.

If you’d rather stay home and hide under a blanket, you still don’t need to do it alone, as there’s also a “Virtual Americas Watch Party” that you can join via Zoom.

If any of these establishments pique your interest, click here to RSVP.

Have different plans to tune in to the US election tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below. Also, feel free to shout out any other establishments hosting viewing parties.