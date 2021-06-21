Special weather statement issued for Metro Vancouver ahead of warm, dry conditions

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Metro Vancouver ahead of elevated temperatures expected this week.

The statement was issued early Monday morning, and is in effect for several areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

According to the weather authority, warm and dry conditions will persist on the South Coast this week.

Areas away from the immediate coast will see daytime highs remain five to 10 degrees above seasonal on Monday and Tuesday

“The ridge associated with the warm temperatures will shift inland late Tuesday resulting in a slightly cooler period mid-week,” Environment Canada said.

“The ridge will rebuild from Thursday onward and herald more dry and very warm conditions through the weekend.”

According to Environment Canada’s forecast, the City of Vancouver will see a high of 25°C today, although it will feel like 30°C with the humidex. It will be roughly 6°C hotter inland.

Temperatures will remain high throughout the coming week, hovering in the mid-20s in the city, and closer to 30°C inland.

Stay cool, Vancouver!