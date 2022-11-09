Wanderlust released its list of top destinations and here's where Canada ranks

The Wanderlust Travel Awards results are out and Canada seems to have made quite an impression on international travellers this year.

Wanderlust magazine was established in the UK in 1993 and, in 2005, the company launched the Wanderlust Travel Awards.

“The awards are completely free to enter and open globally to tourism boards, tour operators, guides and destinations, to travel personalities and influencers,” states the website.

Winners are decided by readers and an independent panel of expert judges. And here’s how Canadian destinations ranked in different categories.

Most Desirable Country

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Explore Canada (@explorecanada)

Costa Rica might have taken the top spot but Canadians will be proud to know that their home is the second most desirable country to visit, according to travellers. Australia came in third, followed by New Zealand, the USA, and Japan.

Most Desirable City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

With its southern cuisine and Mardi Gras, it’s not surprising that New Orleans was voted the most desirable city this year. Other top-ranked cities include Tokyo, Cartagena, Singapore, Quito, Melbourne, and Rio de Janerio. It seems tourists also have a soft spot for Montreal, as the city ranked the eighth most desirable city in the world.

Most Desirable Region

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination British Columbia (@hellobc)

BC was voted the top favourite in 2021 for the most desirable region for tourists; however, this year the coveted spot went to Florida. New South Wales, Australia, came second but BC isn’t far behind in third place.