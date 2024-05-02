Fill up your cart: Walmart has a bunch of 94¢ grocery deals for its 30th anniversary

Walmart first opened its stores in Canada in 1994, and now the supermarket chain is celebrating its 30 years with some really good deals.

The grocery chain’s latest deal flyer has been making rounds on social media, showing items you can get for under a dollar.

In a short clip, Diana Chan, a Vancouver-based food and travel blogger, shared photos of the Walmart flyer advertising the 94-cent sale.

“Check it out, Walmart is having an amazing sale, so a lot of things are for 94 cents, they’re celebrating their 30 years,” she said.

The deal includes two cucumbers for 94 cents and two limes for 94 cents, among other things. Even food items not part of the under-a-dollar sale come with savings and discounts.

“There are a bunch of other sales as well, so definitely check your local flyer to see this deal,” Chan advised.

Canadians can stock up on produce, condiments, canned goods, snacks, and more.

To check prices at your local Walmart, look up the flyer in your city on Flipp. The deals are valid from May 2 to 8.

Daily Hive found the celebratory deal active across several provinces, including BC, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Quebec.

Here are the 94-cent Walmart items that are worth adding to your cart.

Produce

Dairy

Snacks

Condiments/pantry items

Will you take advantage of this deal to replenish your pantry?