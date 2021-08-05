Walk-in Wednesday was a major boost for BC's vaccine rollout

August 4 marked the first edition of Walk-in Wednesday in BC, allowing people to get a COVID-19 vaccine without having to make an appointment over the phone or online.

According to a release from BC health officials, 33,277 people showed up to get the shot, 7,600 of which were first doses. Of the 33,277, 16,505 were walk-ins, and the rest were scheduled appointments.

A total of 20,000 doses were set aside for anyone 12 and older, strictly for walk-ins.

Having reported 402 cases on Thursday, BC is in the midst of what seems to be a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier in the day, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix held a briefing to discuss Walk-in Wednesday.

They addressed the rise in cases, acknowledging that they’d predicted this would happen when they announced that restrictions were being loosened, and they’re not hitting the panic button.

Dr. Henry revealed that over 90% of cases in the province are in unvaccinated people. She also said that everyone who is currently in the ICU is unvaccinated.

“Events like Walk-in Wednesday are critical for making it even easier for people to get their vaccines. I am grateful to all the British Columbians who have rolled up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine. This simple act brings us one step closer to putting the pandemic behind us,” said Dr. Henry.