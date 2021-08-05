BC health officials report 402 new COVID-19 cases, highest since late May

BC health officials announced 402 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 151,375.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,066 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 58 individuals are currently hospitalized, 21 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 82 new cases, 449 total active cases

82 new cases, 449 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 41 new cases, 290 total active cases

41 new cases, 290 total active cases Interior Health: 234 new cases, 1,121 total active cases

234 new cases, 1,121 total active cases Northern Health: 20 new cases, 67 total active cases

20 new cases, 67 total active cases Island Health: 25 new cases, 127 total active cases

25 new cases, 127 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 12 total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,772 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 81.7% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 6,957,503 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC.

147,510 people who tested positive have now recovered.