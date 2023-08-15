Vancouver police search for sexual assault suspect

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a sexual assault suspect.

The force says the assault occurred early Tuesday morning after the victim and suspect met downtown near Robson and Granville streets. After meeting, the two left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-0603.

Police describe the suspect as dark-skinned with short, black hair and a beard. Surveillance images suggest he was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, checkered shorts, and flip-flops.