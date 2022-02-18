Surrey RCMP officer hugs Freedom Convoy protester at blockade (VIDEO)

Video has emerged showing a Surrey RCMP officer apparently hugging a “Freedom Convoy” demonstrator at this week’s Pacific Highway border crossing blockade.

The video, shared by TikTok user @informallyhip, shows a woman getting tapped on the shoulder by one officer before another officer shakes her hand and briefly embraces her.

The TikTok user identifies the woman as one of the organizers. Daily Hive has not independently confirmed her identity.

Surrey RCMP told Daily Hive it would not comment on the “exact context of the video” but did say the officer could have been trying to keep the situation calm.

“Sometimes police use tactics to deescalate a situation, and that can include rapport building in an attempt to diffuse a dynamic and tense situation,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said.

Police across Canada have come under fire already this month for their friendly treatment of anti-mandate protesters.

Victoria police were criticized after a video circulated of one of their officers giving a thumbs-up to Freedom Convoy protesters. Police Chief Del Manak said the officer was responding to “appreciative comments” about Victoria police’s presence at the event.

Over in Alberta, officers shook hands and hugged protesters who had shut down a border crossing in Coutts for weeks.

Police continued to arrest “Freedom Convoy” protesters in Ottawa Friday, more than two weeks after the demonstrators arrived in the city.