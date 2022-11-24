The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is sharing more information about the Breakout Festival riot that occurred in mid-September, releasing photos of an additional 15 suspects.

On November 1, the VPD initially put out their top 10 suspects, releasing photos of the 10 people they believed were most heavily involved in that destruction hit the PNE.

Three of those suspects are “still outstanding.”

The suspects pictured in the latest VPD photo roundup “allegedly destroyed property and put other concert-goers in danger.”

Tips from the public have helped the VPD identify its suspects so far.

“Now, we’re again asking everyone to look hard at these newly released pictures to help us hold these additional suspects accountable,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

The VPD launched a criminal investigation after Lil Baby cancelled his act at the last minute, causing an alcohol-fuelled crowd to erupt in anger. Pictures showed the destruction caused by the angry rioters.

PNE Spokesperson Laura Ballance shared her thoughts about the VPD investigation into the Breakout Festival riot suspects.

“The PNE is very appreciative of the attention and focus the Vancouver Police Department has brought to this investigation. We continue to provide any assistance we can to aid VPD in their investigation, and encourage anyone with information on this latest group of suspects to come forward.”

The VPD has a submission form you can fill out if you have any information regarding riot suspects.