Two VPD officers seriously injured after head-on crash with TransLink bus

Two Vancouver Police (VPD) officers have been seriously injured after their vehicle collided head-on with a TransLink bus.

Police said the crash occurred near East 41st Avenue and Dumfries Street around 11:15 pm on June 4. The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun at the time.

The officers, both from VPD’s Emergency Response Section, had to be extracted from their vehicle by firefighters and paramedics.

They remain in hospital and are undergoing treatment for broken legs, police said on Saturday morning.

The driver of the TransLink bus and three passengers were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released.

VPD said its Collision Investigation Unit will be investigating the crash.