Three men charged with sexual assault at UBC residence

Three men have been charged with sexual assault following an investigation into a 2018 incident at a University of British Columbia (UBC) residence.

University RCMP officers were called around 4:30 am on November 5, 2018, by a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted by three men at a residence on Acadia Road.

Several of UBC’s Acadia Park residence buildings are located on the street.

The University RCMP said an investigation was immediately launched, with the service’s Major Crime Section subsequently taking control.

On June 5, 2021, the RCMP announced that the BC Prosecution Service had approved charges against three men who were allegedly involved in the assault.

Tremont Levy, 26, Trivel Pinto, 25, and Ben Cummings, 24, have each been charged with one count of sexual assault. Levy has also been charged with one count of voyeurism.

They have been arrested and remain in police custody, the RCMP said. They will appear at Richmond Provincial court at a later date.

Daily Hive has contacted UBC and will update this story accordingly.