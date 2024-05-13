Stargazing couple threatened with hatchet part of busy weekend for VPD

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is sharing some details about notable incidents that took place over the last few days, which included a couple being threatened by a man with a hatchet.

In a release, the VPD said officers were kept busy at Vancouver parks and beaches this weekend.

Amid 19 notable incidents, police shared details of death threats, theft and scenarios revolving around heavy alcohol consumption.

Various incidents occurred at Vancouver’s green spaces between Friday morning and Sunday night.

Police shared incidents that took place at English Bay, Sunset Beach, Kits Beach, David Lam Park, Plaza of Nations, Stanley Park, CRAB Park and Hinge Park.

Most of the incidents transpired at English Bay and Sunset Beach, which included a fight involving a group of teens that ended with a 19-year-old man getting slashed in the arm with a knife and kicked in the head, resulting in a 15-year-old suspect being arrested.

Among the worst of the incidents was the story of a stargazing husband and wife who were hanging out at Prospect Point after midnight on Sunday. The husband was approached by a stranger threatening to kill him with a hatchet. Police responded and arrested a 52-year-old suspect who had a knife, hatchet and hacksaw in position. He was taken to jail, facing multiple charges.

In another event, VPD says that an intoxicated cyclist riding with a can of open beer pushed a 75-year-old man who was walking in the bike lane on the Seawall near Sunset Beach. He then threw his bike at a skateboarder and threatened to kill him before riding away. The cyclist has not been located.

On the bike path by the Plaza of Nations, a cyclist was spat on by a fellow cyclist, “who also threatened to shoot him.”

In an incident in Stanley Park on Sunday evening, a family was having a picnic near the Brockton Oval when a cricket ball from a nearby match hit one of the family members in the head.

“There was a physical confrontation between the picnickers and the cricket players.”

Police were able to de-escalate the situation and move the family to a safer spot.

#VPDNews: Warm weekend weather brought large crowds to Vancouver’s beaches and parks, keeping Vancouver Police busy as officers responded to dozens of incidents involving intoxication, violence, and noise complaints. A list of some of the calls: https://t.co/vTFxL0Yuwi pic.twitter.com/Qa1vfTDZxt — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 13, 2024

Police have shared a full list of all the incidents over the weekend.