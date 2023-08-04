It’s true, Canadians on average pay some of the highest prices for their mobile phones of any other country. But, for those looking for an affordable plan, we’ve got a solution that could fit into your budget.

Virgin Plus is a leader in providing affordable connections and the provider is a competitive choice when it comes to mobile, internet, and TV services.

With the introduction of unlimited nationwide rate plans and 5G network capabilities, Virgin Plus Members have access to a stacked lineup of cost-effective services (like unlimited nationwide mobile plans starting at $55 per month, $50 per month in Quebec). It also offers a number of bundles to help reduce your bills on TV and internet even further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Plus (@virginplus)

On a network larger and faster than some of its competitors, not only are Virgin Plus mobile plans robust, but they offer fast, unlimited internet plans, with no hidden fees or surprises.

Virgin Plus also carries certified pre-loved devices or, you can get a new device using SweetPay — a payment program that’ll spread out the cost of your new phone or tablet over two years.

On top of their incredible prices, the company’s top-ranked Telco rewards program (based on the telco with the most offers from January 2023 to July 2023), called Member Benefits, gives you exclusive deals on fashion, food, entertainment, travel, and more.

If that wasn’t enough, with new Member Mondays offers, Members get bonus deals every Monday from national partners like The Source, Walmart, and Uber. This week, Members get up to $1,000 off at Sleep Country!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virgin Plus (@virginplus)

“With prices increasing on almost everything, we’re all looking for affordable options, especially when it comes to the things we can’t live without like our phones and internet,” says Head of Marketing at Virgin Plus Claire Gillies in a press release.

“Virgin Plus understood the assignment and is delivering (obviously) — we’re introducing more affordable service offerings that fit everyone’s needs and budget.”

If you’re looking to upgrade your mobile services, you can visit Virgin Plus to get an impeccable plan that can maintain your existing budget. If you’re already a Virgin Plus Member, you can invite a friend to join and you’ll both earn $50 in bill credits with Virgin’s refer-a-friend program.