Violent crime spree sees carjacking, shootout with police in Coquitlam

Two people have been arrested and the search continues for two other suspects after a violent crime spree that started with a robbery in Port Coquitlam on Tuesday afternoon.

Mounties in Coquitlam say officers were called to a car dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam around 3:40 pm after reports of a robbery involving firearms and four suspects.

The suspects were seen stealing a vehicle from the dealership and then taking off in the stolen vehicle before there was an exchange of gunfire with responding officers.

The stolen vehicle then crashed on Highway One near the King Edward overpass. That’s when the suspects took off.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while another suspect carjacked a vehicle nearby before fleeing to Surrey and being arrested.

Neither the suspects nor responding officers were shot. It is unknown at this time if the outstanding suspects were hurt.

Video making the rounds on social media shows officers walking along the highway with guns as traffic was at a complete standstill.

One lane on Highway One remains closed for a police investigation.

⚠️ #BCHwy1 – Police incident continues to block the westbound right lane before King Edward Overpass in #Coquitlam.

Expect congestion and pass with care. pic.twitter.com/IkYb8FoLU5 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 23, 2022

We would like to thank our policing partners in Burnaby, Surrey, New Westminster, Vancouver, Maple Ridge and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (ERT) for their assistance, said Media Relations Officer, Corporal Alexa Hodgins.

We appreciate and thank the public for their assistance in adhering to police directions. This was a very dynamic investigation with multiple crime scenes which required additional assistance from numerous jurisdictions.

Mounties are now trying to track down any dashcam footage of the incident and ask anyone with footage to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2022-30931.