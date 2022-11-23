News

"Multiple crime scenes": Coquitlam incident leads to Highway 1 westbound closure

Nov 23 2022, 1:04 am
Drive BC

A major police presence has caused Highway 1 westbound near IKEA in Coquitlam to close.

Massive lines of cars have built up westbound.

Coquitlam RCMP told Daily Hive at 4:45 pm on Tuesday that Mounties are investigating an incident with “multiple crime scenes.”

“A fulsome update will be provided in the near future,” RCMP added.

In a tweet from Drive BC, it warned drivers that they can expect major delays in all lanes near King Edward Street and Highway 1.

More to come…

