Catch VIFF's excellent Black History Month film lineup (TRAILERS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 31 2022, 11:20 pm
Catch VIFF's excellent Black History Month film lineup (TRAILERS)
VIFF
This February is the perfect chance to give your streaming platforms a break and centre films by – and about – Black creators, artists, and visionaries.

From an Oscar-worthy film from Chad about the bonds between a mother and daughter to a Jimi Hendrix music documentary, the Black History Month 2022 programming at VIFF this year is right on the money.

You can find out more about what films are playing this month and beyond on VIFF’s website. Check out the trailers below and find your next great watch:

Black History Month films

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds

Music. Money. Madness. Jimi Hendrix: Experience Live in Maui

Poly Styrene: I Am a Cliche

Spotlight on The Porter

The Learning Tree

The Sleeping Negro

Tribute to Sidney Poitier: A Raisin in the Sun

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

 

