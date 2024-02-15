More than a year and a half after Vienna House was approved by the previous makeup of Vancouver City Council, the shovels are finally in the ground for the innovative, affordable housing project.

Although construction is already underway, the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new seven-storey building at 2001 Stainsbury Avenue was held today, replacing a temporary community garden at the northeast corner of the intersection of Victoria Drive and Stainsbury Avenue.

This is in a neighbourhood just southwest of Trout Lake Park, just footsteps away from frequent bus services along Commercial Drive/Victoria Drive and a 10-minute walk from SkyTrain Nanaimo Station.

Vienna House stands out for being a partnership between the municipal governments of Vancouver and Vienna, Austria, and includes a research agreement with the University of British Columbia, which will design a digital twin of the project.

This building — configured around an internal courtyard — aims to test a new extent in sustainable and resilient building design, with the Vancouver project being not only a low-emission building but also being more resilient to heat waves and earthquakes. The project’s architectural firm is Vancouver-based Public Design.

As part of the partnership with the Austrian city, a reciprocal Vancouver House will be built in Vienna.

The Vienna House project in Vancouver will be built using mass timber and prefabricated wall, floor, and ceiling components to reduce emissions and reduce the construction project’s landfill waste by 75%. It will also be built to a Passive House green building standard and use electrical appliances and hot water to further reduce emissions.

There will be a total of 123 affordable homes, including 25 units rented at shelter rates for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, 61 units at rent geared to income, and 37 units as affordable market rentals.

The unit size mix is 29 studios, 37 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom units, 16 three-bedroom units, and six four-bedroom units.

A single underground level will provide over 30 vehicle parking stalls and more than 200 secure bike parking spaces.

“This affordable-housing project is providing individuals and families with 123 safe and environmentally responsive homes, so people can stay in the community they know,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing, in a statement. “Our Homes for People action plan is all about increasing housing supply faster, so everyone can find a home that suits their needs, and it is partner projects like this that are helping us reach our housing goals.”

This building will be owned and operated by More Than A Roof Housing Society on a 60-year lease from the City of Vancouver.

Through BC Housing, the provincial government is providing approximately $22 million for the project, including about $14 million from the community housing fund and about $8.4 million to help cover cost escalation. The municipal government is also providing $13 million in in-kind support through the value of the land and fee waivers.

Due to the use of mass timber and modular components, construction is scheduled to reach completion relatively quickly by Fall 2025.

Vienna House embodies our commitment to innovative, sustainable solutions in tackling Vancouver’s housing affordability crisis,” said Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver. “Through strong partnerships and a focus on energy-efficient design, we’re not just building homes, but shaping a future where affordable living is a reality for all Vancouverites.”

Proud to join @adriandix and Mayor @KenSimCity to launch an affordable housing project called Vienna House. $22 million investment into 123 mass timber homes built at Passive house standard in Vancouver Kingsway. 20% Shelter rates

50% Rent geared to income

30% Market rates pic.twitter.com/ojJfD6kCgh — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) February 15, 2024