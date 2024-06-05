Metro Vancouver’s principal monument honouring the service and sacrifices made by veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces will mark its 100th anniversary in 2024.

To commemorate the centennial of the construction of downtown Vancouver’s Victory Square and its cenotaph, about 1,000 banners featuring photos of veterans will be installed on the street lamp posts along major streets across Vancouver.

The banners will be installed starting in October ahead of this year’s Remembrance Day. This is all part of the Legion BC/Yukon Command’s Victory Square 100 program.

Victory Square, located at the southwest corner of the intersection of West Hastings Street and Cambie Street, was previously the site of one of the city’s original courthouse buildings.

In 1924, about a decade after the courthouse was demolished, Victory Square and the cenotaph were constructed on the site, initially serving to honour Canadians who recently fought in the First World War. Just years earlier, the site was a major enlisting location for soldiers.

In 2002, Victory Square received a major renovation that provided a new and improved layout and features, including new lamps inspired by the shape of the helmets of soldiers.

“The ‘Victory Square 100′ initiative stands as a testament to our enduring gratitude and respect for our veterans,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim in a statement. “These banners will stand as powerful symbols of our veterans’ legacies, preserving their memories and passing down their stories to inspire and educate a whole new generation.”

To support the cost of creating and installing the banners, donations can be made online to the Legion or the banners can be purchased.

A contribution of $229.00 supports the program and provides the donor with the ability to have a veteran’s photo featured on the banner, such as a photo of their loved one who served in the armed forces.

“Many of us have fantastic photos of veteran parents, relatives and friends taken many years ago, or more recently with our veterans who fought in Afghanistan, tucked away that we look at occasionally with admiration,” said Bob Underhill, the 1st Vice President of Legion BC/Yukon Command, in a statement.

“This is the opportunity to help ensure their legacy lives on and their service is never forgotten as many of these veterans are no longer with us and to serve as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our veterans.”